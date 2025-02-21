"Maybe he is going back into politics": NFL fans react as Aaron Rodgers reveals 'wish list' for next team

Aaron Rodgers has revealed what he wants in his next NFL team — if he plays next season. The former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback shared his wish list via TMZ on Thursday.

"If they want you. If they got a good team," Rodgers said (0:24)

On X, one fan suggested that when Rodgers talked about a team, he might not be talking about a sports team.

"Maybe he is going back into politics," one fan wrote.

"Good teams already have a QB," another fan wrote.

"That’s some slim pickings," a fan commented.

Rodgers previously voiced his support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his presidential campaign in 2024 and was on the shortlist to be his running mate. Meanwhile, few teams need a QB so there aren’t a lot of options for the four-team NFL MVP.

Another fan on X doubted that Rodgers will have an opportunity to be a starter barring some unforeseen circumstances.

"I think he gets offered only backup jobs and hence won’t be a qb in 2025- and then someone will get injured and they’ll overpay him and he’ll still suck," one fan tweeted.

"Psst Aaron, the good teams have quarterbacks already and thus won't want a 41 year old QB with a lot baggage (drama) at the helm," a fan wrote.

"The guy nobody likes just wants to be wanted," another fan wrote.

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets on Feb. 13, and nearly every team already has their pivot role set for 2025. The 41-year-old has also been at the center of controversy many times in his NFL career, including lying to the league that he’d been immunized for COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers’ political theories

Aaron Rodgers has never run for political office but always seems to have a word or two to say on political matters.

He’s big on conspiracy theories, including that AIDS and COVID were created by the government.

"The blueprint, the game plan, was made in the '80s," Rodgers said in April. "Create a pandemic with a virus that’s going wild."

The former Super Bowl MVP went on to blast Pfizer, one of the leading makers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We know Pfizer is one of the most criminally corrupt organizations ever," Rodgers said. "We’re gonna put our full trust in science that can’t be questioned."

Rodgers will officially become a free agent on March 12.

