"Maybe we need to go after Tyreek Hill” - Cowboys’ 3x Super Bowl winner urges team to trade for Dolphins star

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith suggested that the team should go after Tyreek Hill, a player whose future with the Miami Dolphins is unclear. The three-time Super Bowl champion has been very vocal about what he'd do to try to change the Cowboys' situation.

In an interview published on Saturday, Smith told Ronald Harrod Jr. of the Dallas Morning News that Hill could be a deep threat for the Cowboys while CeeDee Lamb could adapt his work zone.

“Maybe we need to go after Tyreek Hill, someone that can go down the field and give CeeDee Lamb a chance to work underneath,” Smith said. “And develop a stronger tight end situation. I think the one we got right now is pretty good.”

Tyreek Hill's 2024 season was poor in comparison to his 2023 campaign. In the last season, he posted 81 receptions for 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns, a regression from the 2023 season in which he caught 119 passes for 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

Hill had to deal with Tua Tagovailoa's absence due to another concussion. The quarterback missed several weeks, which hurt the wide receiver's production. That is another factor to take into account regarding a potential Hill arrival in Dallas.

Dak Prescott is coming off a season-ending injury and the Cowboys have a new head coach. The project could entice Tyreek Hill, but he stated earlier this month that he wanted to remain in Miami.

Tyreek Hill makes clear statement about future with Dolphins

Shortly after the 2024 NFL season ended for the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill had said that he wanted to leave the team. He did make a U-turn on his comments though when he appeared on the Up & Adams show and told host Kay Adams that he wanted to stay in Miami.

"I don't want to go nowhere," Hill said earlier this month. "I love it. My family loves it. Kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. So it's an amazing thing, man, we are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years."

Hill spoke about Mike McDaniel and the culture that the coach was building at Miami and said:

Obviously this year was hard, but if guys continue to buy in, you know, into what coach is building and the culture that he's trying to build, it's gonna be a beautiful thing, man."

