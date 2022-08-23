"Baker throwing for 4 TDs then getting a massage on the sideline to rub salt in Browns' wounds" - NFL fans conjure ultimate revenge story with Baker Mayfield set to start against former team

Baker Mayfield fought off Sam Darnold and was named the Week 1 starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. As fate would have it, Week 1 for the Panthers involves a visit from the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield and the Browns were involved in a high-profile divorce, which saw the former number one overall pick ousted in favor of the now suspended Deshaun Watson. Though he is unlikely to admit it, Mayfield will be a man with a huge chip on his shoulder and will have a point to prove when the Browns come to town.

Naturally, the NFL community has been at its creative best on social media, conjuring up ideas of how the Mayfield revenge game will play out. Twitter user Porchaageese had the most creative suggestion:

"Baker throwing for 4 TDs then getting a massage on the sideline to rub salt in the browns wounds"

While fans were not ruling out the possibility of Baker reveiving a massage on the sidelines, the idea of him throwing for four touchdowns was less believable:

iTradeBetter @OptionsElite_ @Porchaageese @AdamSchefter Lol, how many times has Baker thrown 4 TDs in his career? @Porchaageese @AdamSchefter Lol, how many times has Baker thrown 4 TDs in his career?

Are the omens good for a Mayfield victory in Week 1?

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders

Presently, the Carolina Panthers will enter their Week 1 game with the Cleveland Browns as one-point favorites. History suggests that this may be a wise bet to take. Not only will Baker have revenge in mind, but the Browns will be without the man they chose to replace Mayfield.

Deshaun Watson will be watching on from the sidelines as he begins his eleven-game suspension for sexual misconduct. Former Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has been tasked with leading the Browns offense in Watson's absence and he will face an uphill battle on the opening weekend.

The Browns have not won an opening-week game since 2004, when they managed to overcome the Baltimore Ravens trailing 20-3. The closest they have come since was a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

However, the deck is even further stacked against Brissett, as the Browns will have to travel to Charlotte for the game. Week 1 wins on the road have been even harder to come by for Cleveland, having last celebrated a victory in 1994.

Analysts believe that a fast start to the season is fundamental to Cleveland's chances of progressing into the playoffs. They have been handed a very kind start, with four home games in their first six.

However, from Week 7 until Watson's stated return in Week 13, the Browns have a run of games which includes the Bengals, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins and Buccaneers. Should Brissett fall to defeat in his first game, the pressure on the back-up quarterback will quickly intensify.

