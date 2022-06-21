"How in the hell can Baker Mayfield save Matt Rhule's job when he can't save his own?" - Shannon Sharpe gives scathing take on whether Browns QB can help Panthers

The question of Baker Mayfield's future is set to stumble into another month with no resolution in sight. Mayfield's career with the Cleveland Browns ended in March when Jimmy Haslam sold the family silver to trade for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Watson is unlikely to suit up in 2022, but whoever ends up as the Browns' temporary signal-caller, it certainly won't be Baker Mayfield. Cleveland have permitted him to be absent from training camp as they continue to treat him like an ex-partner who is no longer welcome at home but is yet to come and collect his belongings.

One solution to this undignified situation, which has gained traction over the last few months, involves the Carolina Panthers, who have their own quarterback issues. The solution involves the former Heismann winner joining Matt Rhule in Carolina with the 2018 third overall pick, Sam Darnold, heading in the opposite direction.

However, not everyone is on board with this suggestion. One of those people is NFL Hall of Famer turned Fox Sports NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe. Speaking on his popular show, Undisputed, which he co-hosts with Skip Bayless, Sharpe said:

"How in the hell can Baker Mayfield save Matt Rhule's job and he can't save his own? He had a much better situation in Cleveland. Look at the receivers he had in Cleveland. Look at the running backs that he had in Cleveland. Look at the offensive line that he had in Cleveland. Look at the defense that he had in Cleveland. He couldn't save his job, but he's gonna save someone else's?"

Is Baker Mayfield a QB1?

Although the idea of a Mayfield-for-Darnold swap has been popular among fans and some analysts, news circulating last week suggested that a deal was improbable. But does Baker have the ability to re-establish himself as a starting quarterback?

Baker Mayfield is undoubtedly a better option than Sam Darnold and has achieved far more as an NFL quarterback. Having secured the Browns' first postseason visit in 19 years, he led them to their first road playoff victory in 52 years. That season, he threw for over 4,000 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions.

Last season did not go so well, as Mayfield decided to play through a torn labrum. He recorded 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions for just over 3,000 yards, going a disappointing 6-8 as a starter.

It could be argued that Baker has been unfairly judged during his NFL career. He was drafted into an awful situation with Hue Jackson on a team that had won one game in two seasons.

In his rookie year, he went 6-7 and made the Browns look like a real football team. A transitional 6-10 season followed, but the hiring of Freddie Kitchens did not help the situation.

Mayfield has a 29-30 record as a starter, while his former Sooners teammate, Kyler Murray, has gone 22-23-1. Both were drafted into teams in similar situations and were given similar weapons to work with. Mayfield can't find a job now, and Murray is about to get over $45 million a season.

