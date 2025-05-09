Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée Chariah Gordon relives childhood memories: "I'm this old"

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, provided a glimpse of her childhood memories on social media. On Thursday, Gordon shared a post to her 255k followers, offering a glimpse of the games she used to play during her childhood.

She posted about "Disney Channel Flash Games" along with a caption:

"Wow, I'm this old 😭 I used to love these games"

Still from Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée Chariah Gordon's Instagram story/@chariah_

In March, Chariah Gordon celebrated her birthday, and her fiancé, Mecole, had a hilarious post for the big day. He posted a few pictures, including a few in which Gordon was seen flaunting her big diamond engagement ring.

In the caption, he wrote:

"SCREAMING HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY TO MY FINACÉE❤️😅 I love you baby!!! 40 years a long time, I pray we continue to grow as one and we can set the lead for our children to follow! I pray you have many more of these days! Everything is about you today! I love the mother you are and I hope you know that you are loved and cared for! Again Happy Birthday! I LOVE YOU"

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée is the founder of a skin brand called the Glo Collection. Moreover, she is also known for actively posting about beauty-related posts on her Instagram handle.

Hardman and Gordon have been together for almost four years now, and they are blessed with two kids.

Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chariah Gordon celebrate their daughter’s first birthday

On April 29, Mecole Hardman Jr. and his fiancée, Chariah, celebrated the first birthday of their second baby, Cici. The couple shared a joint post on their Instagram, posting a few pictures of their baby girl.

In the post, Chariah jotted a sweet caption for her daughter, which says:

"And just like that, We have a 1 year old!!! Happy birthday to our baby girl Cici. Mommy & daddy loves you so much. You are literally the happiest baby, waking up to you and that beautiful big contagious smile every morning is the best feeling!!!"

Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chariah Gordon's dating speculation started back in 2021 when she posted a picture on her Instagram account of a Chiefs outfit with Hardman's name on its back.

The couple confirmed in February 2022 that they were dating and have since been together. They were blessed with a baby boy back in 2023, and last year they welcomed a baby girl.

