Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée Chariah Gordon sends 3-word message as WR signs with Packers in free agency

Chariah Gordon gave a three-word message on Instagram to show her support for fiance Mecole Hardman Jr.'s career move to the Green Bay Packers.

The couple has built their family life in Kansas City where they have raised their two children, Mecole III and Ci. Hardman spent most of his six NFL seasons with the Chiefs after he was selected by the team in the second round of the 2019 draft.

On Thursday, Gordon reshared a news post about Hardman's signing with the Packers.

"Let's go Baby!" Gordon wrote.

Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée Chariah Gordon IG STORY (image credit: instagram/chariah_)

The career move follows ESPN's report on Tuesday that Hardman signed a one-year contract with Green Bay.

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s wife bids emotional farewell to Chiefs players' partners

Chariah Gordon posted an emotional goodbye to her Kansas City friends, particularly the wives and girlfriends of Chiefs players, including pop star Taylor Swift.

"I'm really going to miss y'all," Gordon wrote on Wednesday.

She also shared nearly a dozen photos of herself with Kansas City players' partners, including one with Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Gordon and Swift formed a close friendship during the 2023 NFL season after meeting at Kelce's home.

"I actually got a chance to meet her at Trav's house and she was just super, super sweet," Gordon said in November, via Glamour. "And since then we've been super cool. I call her my sis. That's my sis."

Their friendship gained public attention when Gordon posted a photo showing Swift and Kelce kissing, which quickly went viral.

"I didn't know that it was going to be that big," Gordon said in November, via PEOPLE. "I had no expectations. I just honestly posted because we had a good time and it was a really nice photo."

Swift has shown her affection for Gordon's family. While on tour in Europe, she sent a thoughtful gift for Gordon's daughter, Ci.

"It was so freaking cute and so thoughtful," Gordon said, via Glamour. "So she, in between shows...was keeping my kids super near."

Gordon initially moved from Chicago to Kansas City to be with Hardman. The family will likely relocate to Green Bay as Hardman moves there with the Packers after his distinguished career with the Chiefs. He scored the winning touchdown in their 25-22 overtime Super Bowl win over the 49ers in February 2024.

Last season, Hardman had 12 receptions for 90 yards and ran five times for 62 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. A knee injury put him on injured reserve in December, forcing him to sit out the entire postseason.

