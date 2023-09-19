Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was accused by The Athletic's sports writer Jim Trotter of making racist comments in a 53-page complaint in court.

According to the report and Trotter, Jones said:

“If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire."

Jones denied the allegations and even said earlier this week that he would walk across Texas to help members of the Black and minority communities become owners in the NFL.

Media mogul Byron Allen proposed an offer to Jones to come out to LA to meet him and discuss the possibility of him becoming a majority black owner. He wrote (via Fort Worth Star-Telegram):

"Jerry, I am very happy to hear about your commitment to achieving a majority Black owner of an NFL team. Here’s the great news: you do not have to walk across Texas. All you have to do is get on your private jet and fly to Los Angeles and sit down with me.

"I am highly confident that we can achieve this long-overdue goal by working together. Jerry, this accomplishment will not only be great for the NFL, but more importantly, it will be great for America!!! I hope to see you soon!!! Continued success, Byron Allen."

Allen then went on to add:

“I love the National Football League. I love football, and if we can improve it by having people that aren’t in ownership today in ownership, I’ll walk across Texas to do it.”

How many minority owners are there in the NFL?

Shahid Khan during Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL has a lack of diversity as far as ownership and head coaches. There are currently only two owners that are from minority communities.

Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, was born in Pakistan and moved to the United States at the age of 16.

Kim Pegula is an Asian-American and is the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills with her husband Terry. The NFL currently has 95.2 percent of white ownership.

Magic Johnson just recently became co-owner for the Washington Commanders this off-season as Dan Snyder sold the team to Josh Harris.

The NFL has never had a black owner in its 102-year history. Whenever there is a black owner in the NFL, it will be huge moment for everyone in America.

