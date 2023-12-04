Mekhi Becton’s mother got emotional while thanking Aaron Rodgers for ‘having her son’s back’

Aaron Rodgers did not have the 2023 season he or Jets fans wanted, but his impact was found beyond the field. The four-time league MVP has been around the team despite his injury in the season opener. Of all the players, offensive lineman Mekhi Becton seems to have been impacted in a major way.

Becton spoke to ESPN about how the quarterback met his mother when New York faced the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 on the road. He shared the interaction and what Rodgers told her:

"She went up to him and just told him, 'Thank you for having my son's back,' and things like that. And he was just like, 'Mrs. Becton, I hug your son every day, so I know how it is.' And she started to tear up a little bit and they even hugged. So it was a great moment, for sure."

Becton has been dealing with injuries since being taken by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his 11th game this season in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Becton missed the Jets game against the Miami Dolphins the previous week with a sprained ankle.

He added that the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller deserves credit for his process:

"I feel like having him as an ear, as a person that actually listens and I can actually vent to, he understands where I'm coming from. It's definitely been easy to talk to him and stuff like that."

The young offensive lineman has started 24 games with the Jets. Time will tell whether Becton can stay healthy and be that building block on the offensive line in the future.

Aaron Rodgers back on the Jets practice field

The 40-year-old was seen back on the practice field with New York as his 21-day practice window was opened. There has been optimism of Aaron Rodgers playing again this season.

However, it would be senseless to have him out there as the Jets are nearly out of playoff contention with a 4-8 record. New York would have to activate him by Dec. 20 to have a shot, but it seems unlikely.