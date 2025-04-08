Mel Kiper Jr. compares Jalen Milroe to Josh Allen, predicts bright future if he lands with NFC East team

Jalen Milroe didn't spend much time at the top of the draft board this offseason. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward had that honor. However, many have pegged Milroe as a player who still belongs in the NFL in a respectable capacity.
However, the Alabama quarterback prospect might have gotten his biggest endorsement of the pre-draft buildup on Tuesday. Speaking on the Get Up show on ESPN, draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. pegged the New York Giants as a possible destination for the quarterback. Not only that, he also compared the Alabama QB to Josh Allen.
"You think about where the Giants are," Kipper said. "Brian Daboll, Josh Allen. Josh Allen came out, accuracy issue, right? But he had the great arm, and he had the great mobility, running ability, dual threat. Jalen Milroe's exactly that."
"Jalen Milroe is exactly that guy, needs coaching, needs a little bit of time, but if he can get together with a great quarterback guru like Josh did, who knows what Jalen Milroe will be in two or three years," the analyst added.
Exploring ramifications of Giants drafting Jalen Milroe
If the Giants draft Jalen Milroe in the second round, it sends a message to the quarterback room. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, who might have exhaled after the Giants skipped on a quarterback on Day 1, could see the intensity ratchet right back up.
With both veteran quarterbacks having been to many different destinations, they could be staring down their last shots in the NFL. If Milroe arrives, Wilson and Winston could find themselves battling for the right to continue their NFL careers.
Of course, if Russell Wilson were to agree to work as a backup, his career likely could continue, but he would have to have a soul-searching look in the mirror first. Jameis Winston, meanwhile, has operated as a backup in the past two seasons and has only started in seven games out of the 19 that he has played. Milroe's arrival could mean that he could be relegated even from the backup spot.
