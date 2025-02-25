The NFL Draft is just two months away and the Kansas City Chiefs are setting their sights on a target with the No. 31 pick. Entering the offseason, Kansas City has holes to fill on their offensive line, in their receiver room and on the defensive side of the ball.

In his latest NFL Mock Draft, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper predicted that the Super Bowl runner-ups will target their offensive line with their first pick in the draft. Kiper mocked Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery to the Chiefs with the No. 31 pick.

Kiper cited Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia's struggles at the left tackle spot in the wake of D.J. Humphries' torn ACL. Kansas City moved Joe Thuney to the perimeter but sacrificed their strength in the interior of their offensive line.

At 6-foot-6, 339 pounds, Aireontae Ersery is a tower on the perimeter of the offensive line and could have an immediate impact as the team's starting right tackle in 2025. Kiper ranks Ersery as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the class, coming off a second-team All-American nod for the Gophers last season.

Ersery is a powerful blocker in the run game with immense upside as a pass-blocker on the perimeter of the offensive line. His rare size will help him early in his career as he develops his technique and timing.

Chiefs optimistic about Trey Smith's future

The Chiefs will have a mountain-sized task to tackle this offseason as they look to bring back Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith. He is going to hit free agency if he can't agree to a new deal with Kansas City by the March 4 deadline.

If the front office can't extend Smith with a long-term deal, they could use their franchise tag to bring the star right guard back for the 2025 season. They could also work towards a long-term extension next offseason.

The Chiefs aren't in a favorable spot on the books, entering the offseason with just over $3 million in cap space.

With plenty of questions across their offensive line, that unit is sure to be the front office's primary focus following their abysmal Super Bowl collapse. Kansas City's offensive front allowed six sacks versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which played a massive role in the team's 40-22 blowout loss.

