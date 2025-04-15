Mel Kiper mock draft: Analyst projects Giants selecting Tyler Shough early in second round

Tyler Shough is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. His college football career suggests a ton of upside, but his advanced age and concerning injury history make him a risky pick as well.

Ad

Many around the league expect Shough to be a day two pick, but after six quarterbacks were selected among the top 12 picks last year, he could potentially sneak into the first round. Mel Kiper predicts that he will go early on in the second round in his most recent mock draft with Field Yates on ESPN.

Kiper projects that the New York Giants will select Shough with the second pick of the second round, the 34th overall pick in the draft. He explained that his experience and arm strength, paired with an imprssive season for the Louisville Cardinals last year, make him an attractive target for the franchise.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Giants are likely to take a quarterback at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft and many around the league expect them to do so with their thrid-overall pick in the first round. Yates instead selected Abdul Carter for the Giants in this mock draft, passing on the possibility of picking Shedeur Sanders.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This could be a beneficial strategy in New York as the Giants would land both a dominant pass rusher and potentially their future quarterback. They already theoretically have short-term solutions for the position, but Tyler Shough would give them the long-term plan that they are currently missing.

Ad

Giants QB outlook if they draft Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough

The New York Giants are in a transitional period at their quarterback position amid head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen appeaing to be firmly in the hot seat this year. They moved on from Daniel Jones and Drew Lock, and replaced them with a pair of veterans in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Ad

While Wilson and Winston give them legitimate options for the start of this season, they still need to address their future at the position. This is where the 2025 NFL Draft comes in as Daboll and Schoen have an opportunity to find a solution. If they get it right, it could potentially save their jobs going forward.

Tyler Shough is a strong candidate to fill this role if they do in fact pass on a quarterback with their third-overall pick. The presence of their two veterans would allow him to develop his game before being forced into being a starter, which imporves his overall outlook as a prospect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.