Mel Kiper mock draft: Cowboys to get RB in first round, but it’s not Ashton Jeanty

On Tuesday, NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft. Kiper predicted that Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys will select a running back with their first-round pick.

Ad

While there was a belief that the Cowboys have an interest in Boise State Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty, the Dallas franchise couldn't select him in Kiper's projection as he went No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite that, Kiper still had the Cowboys select a running back with their first-round pick. Instead of Jeanty, Dallas selected North Carolina Tar Heels RB Omarion Hampton No. 12 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiper said of Hampton:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He is a home run hitter who could spark something in this Dallas running game, which has been dormant for the past two campaigns. The Cowboys averaged 4.0 yards per carry over that time, tied for fourth worst in the league."

This offseason, the Cowboys have been active in signing running backs through free agency. However, the moves have been for veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, neither of whom are considered elite options at this point in their respective careers.

Ad

Williams signed a one-year, $3 million deal while Sanders signed a one-year, approximately $1.3 million contract with the Cowboys.

Last season for the Denver Broncos, Williams had 513 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while Sanders had 205 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers.

Can Omarion Hampton help the Cowboys offense?

The Cowboys are in desperate need of adequate running back play, something Omarion Hampton can more than help with.

Ad

With QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb forming one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL when healthy, adding another dimension to the Cowboys offensive unit could drastically improve the franchise's playoff and Super Bowl aspirations.

Last year at UNC, Hampton had 1,660 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 38 receptions, 373 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Hampton is an extremely quick and dynamic running back who is powerful, has great vision, good receiving skills in the passing game, and can make sharp cuts to make defenders miss.

Last campaign, the Cowboys averaged only 100.3 rushing yards per game (ranked No. 27 in the NFL).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.