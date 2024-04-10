Mel Kiper predicts Giants to move up for 45-touchdown QB as Daniel Jones' replacement in 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Giants' "buyer's remorse" over extending Daniel Jones during the 2023 offseason has once again become a major topic of contention as the 2024 Draft looms.

Before the 2023-24 season began, they had not been projected to be in the market for a quarterback. And then Jones and the team regressed from their surprise playoff appearance in 2022-23, compounded further by his season-ending ACL injury in Week 8.

That has led Mel Kiper to believe that the Giants will trade up for Bo Nix, who threw for a monstrous 45 touchdowns with Oregon in 2023-24. He cited the former Duck's durability on Tuesday's First Draft on ESPN as the key factor in the move:

"I could see the New York Giants trading up for Bo Nix. Why not Michael Penix? Michael Penix had injury issues. Daniel Jones had injury issues. So you go for Bo Nix. Durable. Auburn. Oregon. Right?

"Talk about the accuracy, we talk about everything he has in terms of being a 24 year old. Played a ton of football with a gazillion starts. Right. So for the New York Giants, if Daniel Jones isn't the guy, Bo Nix will be ready quickly."

Giants GM Joe Schoen gets candid on Giants priority in 2024 NFL Draft

The prospect of replacing Daniel Jones is certainly an appealing prospect for the Giants; however, general manager Joe Schoen has recently indicated that he is not in a rush to do so. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he said:

“People assume we’re going quarterback, but we have other needs. If the quarterbacks go 1–4, then we’re getting the second-best position player, not quarterback, at six, which is O.K., too. That player will really help us."

There has been speculation of him reportedly angling for a quarterback as a smoke screen to convince the likes of the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos to trade up, allowing him to go for the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, filling the WR1 spot that has felt undermanned since Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2021.