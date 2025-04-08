Mel Kiper predicts Tetairoa McMillan to get selected by AFC West team in 2025 NFL Draft

In his latest 2025 NFL mock draft, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. predicted that the Denver Broncos would draft a new wide receiver in the first round of the selection process to help their star QB Bo Nix.

With the No. 20 overall pick, Kiper projected that the Broncos would select Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

As Kiper noted:

"The other major way to help quarterback Bo Nix take the next step in Year 2 would be getting him another playmaking receiver. McMillan dominated in college, with 3,423 yards and 26 touchdown receptions over three seasons. He isn't a blazer, but he can make tough catches with his body control and sure hands."

In 2024, the Broncos offensive unit featured many receiving options who positively contributed to the campaign, however, the franchise lacked a true No. 1 receiver.

Tetairoa McMillan showed during his college football career at Arizona that he can dominate receptions and turn them into elite yardage and touchdown totals.

In 2024, McMillan had 84 receptions for 1,319 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns for Arizona.

Can Tetairoa McMillan help the Broncos offense?

McMillan is a physical receiver who regularly succeeded in contested catch situations with the Wildcats. He has strong hands and is great after the catch with the football.

The addition of McMillan to the Denver offense could drastically help Bo Nix in 2025 and give the star QB another offensive weapon to help the Broncos compete once again in the difficult AFC West division in 2025.

With the Los Angeles Chargers featuring a QB-WR duo of Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey, the Kansas City Chiefs featuring a trio of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy, and the Las Vegas Raiders now featuring a duo of Geno Smith and Brock Bowers, Denver will need to continue adding talent around Nix if they want to remain in playoff contention next year.

Should he be drafted by Denver in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft later this April, McMillan can unquestionably improve the Broncos offensive unit and help the franchise once again compete for the playoffs in 2025.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

