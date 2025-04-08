Mel Kiper speculates Giants making a move for Shedeur Sanders late in the first round

Shedeur Sanders started the NFL Draft buildup tied with Cam Ward as the first overall pick. As time has gone on, however, the Colorado Buffaloes prospect has been watching his stock slip.

However, if Mel Kiper's suggestion comes true, his stock would have taken a free fall from the opening minutes to several commercial breaks later, near the end of Day 1. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. explored how Sanders could be skipped at third overall but still find his way to the Giants (1:23):

"So for me, New Orleans, ideal fit. And I think if he gets past there, you get a little bit of no man's land. So you get to 21, Pittsburgh, and they may not go quarterback unless it's Shedeur. If he gets around 18 to 20, do the Giants try to get back into the first round and get him after taking Abdul Carter at pick number three?"

In other words, the Giants wouldn't use their first pick on the quarterback but instead trade from the second round into the first round. Any move up in the first round isn't a cheap proposition. However, getting back into Day 1 for a second time is even more costly.

How much a Giants trade up for Shedeur Sanders might cost

Shedeur Sanders at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Ravens moved back into the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft to get Lamar Jackson after drafting Hayden Hurst 12th overall. As such, such a twist isn't impossible. However, it was expensive.

According to NFL media, the Ravens traded away their 52nd, 125th and a 2019 second-round pick to the Eagles to climb into the 32nd overall slot and for their 132nd overall pick.

If the Giants find the correct trade partner, with a team in the 18-20 range, such as the Denver Broncos at 20th overall, it could cost a second-round pick at a minimum, as well as a later pick swap.

The New York Giants will have to ask themselves if losing out on a second-round pick is worth it for Shedeur Sanders, who they could have at third overall. Will the Giants entertain moving up for Shedeur Sanders if he slides low enough?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," and H/T Sportskeeda.

