“Men mask their real issues”- Cam Newton doubles down on A.J. Brown’s brutal truth about NFL players’ addictions to women and adult content

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is fresh off his Super Bowl-winning campaign with the team. After joining the franchise in 2022, Brown signed a three-year extension worth $96 million in April 2024.

However, it looks like A.J. Brown believes having more money brings in bigger problems in life. A clip of the 3x Pro Bowler mentoring at the Delaware County Juvenile Probation Office went viral on social media. In the video, he teaches the teens how money and fame give rise to toxic behavior and addiction to women and adult content.

Former NFL star Cam Newton addressed A.J. Brown's take on Friday's episode of the '4th and 1' podcast. He doubled down on the wide receiver's message. Newton stated that Brown was brutally honest with his perspective and how money 'does a lot of things' to an individual.

He believes that there needs to be better efforts by the male community in improving discipline and focus.

"There's so many times men mask their real issues," Newton said. "And I say it in a way that it was told to me. Money does a lot of things to an indivdiual. But one thing that money does is just magnify the person who you really are."

"Money does that. Money magnifies your desires, your infidelities, your issues, your addictions...When you have enough of it, this word does not apply to you. No, because everything has a cost." (TS-54:20 onwards)

Cam Newton then shared instances from his own life when he had fame and fortune as a star in the NFL. For him, the word 'no' got replaced by a monetary value.

A.J. Brown on NFL players and their struggles with objectifying women and p**n

While speaking at the Juvenile Office, A.J. Brown talked about the lavish lifestyles of NFL players. However, at the same time, he highlighted how it gives rise to several problems that affect them long-term.

The Eagles' wide receiver also pointed out how money and fame give rise to problems with women.

"These guys that's in the league getting in trouble with women," Brown said. "They got a fetish with women. You can get any women you want. You can pick and choose. Realtime p**n. Right? And it's going to a whole other level because, bro, what p**n does to your brain, it desensitizes your brain."

A.J. Brown also shared an incident that changed his life forever. He revealed that he was once pulled over at a traffic stop but did not face any consequences.

This moment led to him changing his outlook on life and trying to live a life that he can look back on and be proud of.

