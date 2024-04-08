Drake Maye is one of the top three quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Tar Heel was phenomenal during his two full seasons at North Carolina, winning multiple accolades and establishing himself as a legendary football alum of what has historically been a basketball school.

However, according to former running back and draft analyst Merril Hoge, Maye is not a top prospect, but a potential bust who can destroy the careers of head coaches and general managers. Speaking to WCCO's Henry Lake, he said:

"Drake Maye is the kind of player that will get you fired. Especially if you draft him in the top five or top three, he's going to get you fired."

"(Tennessee Titans backup Malik) Willis might be the only guy that I can think of that is as erratic as Maye. I studied him for two years, watched every one of his games last year. His last game against [North Carolina State] was probably the most embarrassing display I've seen from a guy who is supposed to be an elite franchise quarterback."

Will New York Giants draft Drake Maye? Recent reports expound on surprise move

With Caleb Williams expected to go to the Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have become the two likeliest destinations for Drake Maye. But the latest reports have the New York Giants projected to trade up from No. 6 to get him.

The Giants are said to be having buyer's remorse over giving Daniel Jones a monstrous four-year, $160-million extension during the 2023 offseason after how the ensuing campaign panned out. Jones regressed before tearing his ACL, and the team fell out of the playoffs.

This has led them to take a longing eye at Maye and what he brings to the table. Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano writes:

"One league source said he believes that if Maye somehow gets past the Washington Commanders at No. 2 — which is far from a certainty — the Giants would consider making an aggressive offer to the New England Patriots to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 to draft him."

The alternative will be to draft a top wideout like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze, which Big Blue has not had since Odell Beckham Jr., and provide an offensive boost for when the 2019 sixth overall pick returns.