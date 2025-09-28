  • home icon
  "MetLife turf got another one": NFL fans react as Malik Nabers gets carted off after suffering knee injury vs. Chargers

“MetLife turf got another one”: NFL fans react as Malik Nabers gets carted off after suffering knee injury vs. Chargers

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Sep 28, 2025 18:46 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
Malik Nabers has been carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during the New York Giants' Week Four matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Midway through the second quarter, Nabers went down after failing to connect with quarterback Jaxson Dart on a pass. Nabers injured his left knee while running his route on a play that seemingly had minimal contact with the defender. Check it out here.

Fans took to X to offer their thoughts on the injury, with many mentioning how fans and players have been advocating for quite some time now for MetLife Stadium to convert to real grass rather than turf.

"This is giving me shades of Victor Cruz’s injury," one fan pointed out.

The reactions didn't end there, however. Check out several more below.

"Giants need to get a stadium that's actually in NY and away from the Jets. MetLife Stadium is cursed," said one fan.
"Maybe Mara will do something now that the turf got one of his own fucking guys," another fan said.
"The turf took another player . Get rid of that turf," said another fan.

Fans, as well as the NFLPA, have been advocating for years for MetLife to get real grass to replace the turf currently housed at the stadium. Perhaps, now that it has contributed to an injury to one of the league's youngest breakout stars, Giants brass will give it some serious consideration.

New York Giants seek first win under Jaxson Dart's leadership

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
This is Jaxson Dart's first week starting at quarterback for the Giants. He unseats former Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson, whom New York signed this offseason to serve as the team's starter before the Giants drafted Dart in the first round out of Ole Miss.

The Giants have started the 2025 season 0-3 and are hoping that a change in leadership under Dart can get them their first victory of the season. Of course, that's a tough task going against the undefeated Chargers. As of this writing, Dart is having a relatively successful debut as New York's starter, with one rushing touchdown in the books and the lead at home.

Currently, New York leads the Chargers with a score of 13-10 at halftime, and if the home team can hold on to the lead, it will result in a victorious debut for Dart as a starter, as well as one of the biggest upsets on the Week Four schedule.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

