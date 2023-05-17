Camille Kostek and Christen Harper showed up to throw the first pitch for the New York Mets. While SI Swimsuit models show up to the throw the first pitch every year, Kostek and Harper were a duo that teamed up for the first time.

However, Mets fans seemed excited for the NFL Wags on the field. In fact, a few users even urged Kostek and Harper to sign with the New York Jets. It was a new expirence for both players, who seemed to thoroughly enjoy their time with the team.

Capt. Delusion @reaudzhas @SNY_Mets Soak it in boys because this will be the highlight of your season @SNY_Mets Soak it in boys because this will be the highlight of your season

Most fans urged the Mets to sign them, possibly hoping for some help into their season. Furthermore, both Kostek and Harper are also with NFL players Rob Gronkowski and Jared Goff respectively.

Mark @rubystar22 @SNY_Mets If they can bat, sign them up. Mets need help. @SNY_Mets If they can bat, sign them up. Mets need help.

Other users wondered if the girls could hit as well. Apparently, the team needs as much help they can get, and Kostek with Harper might just do a better job than a few of their players.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

Culpo shared a few shots from the day, spending some amazing time with Harper as well.

They even carried out a few stretches before the pitch, making sure they were ready when they had to throw. Camille Kostek wrote:

"First pitch stretches"

Are fans upset over the Mets' dissapointing start to the season?

Fans aren't completely happy with the Mets and their 2023 MLB season start. This week, they trolled pitcher Justin Verlander, who made his return with the team against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following a poor game, fans didn't hold back before labelling the 40-year-old as overpaid. After his injury and reocvery, fans were hoping Verlander would help turn the season around for the team. After six years with the Houston Astros, Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the team last December.

Bob Witmer @witmer_bob @SNY_Mets Can we have Kate Upton throw in his next outing….. @SNY_Mets Can we have Kate Upton throw in his next outing…..

"Can we have Kate Upton throw in his next outing," wrote one fan on Twitter.

With one fourth of the season wrapped up, the team has performed below expectations. However, as there is a large chunk of the season left, one can hope for a better season from them. Verlander, of course, will have to step up his game and perform well for the fans.

Justin Verlander at the Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets game

Taking his injury into consideration, Verlander might take some time before he bounces back.

