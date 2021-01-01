NFL Week 17: Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins will be without quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for their huge game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami was already planning on starting rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but Fitzpatrick has been called upon a couple of times this season to relieve the rookie when he struggles; Fitzpatrick was the Dolphins' starter in the season opener . This news couldn't have come at a worst time for the Miami Dolphins when they are in a must-win situation.

The Dolphins already have a tough road to the 2020 NFL Playoffs and now it will all sit on the shoulders of Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins defense. If something were to happen and Tua gets injured the Dolphins would turn to third string quarterback Jake Rudock.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for the Dolphins' season finale against the Bills, according to multiple reports.



NFL Network first reported Fitzpatrick’s positive test Thursday. pic.twitter.com/PwntPPHaw9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2020

Here is how the news about Ryan Fitzpatrick testing positive impacts the Miami Dolphins' chances at making the NFL Playoffs.

How Ryan Fitzpatrick's absence impacts the Dolphins playoff chances

The Miami Dolphins will not be able to lean on their closer Ryan Fitzpatrick if they were to need him. There will be no "Fitzmagic" in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season. The Dolphins turned to Ryan Fitzpatrick during their Week 16 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa on Ryan Fitzpatrick, who made the no-look pass of the season: “They call him ‘Fitzmagic’ for a reason.” pic.twitter.com/npEfDfdk5T — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2020

Fitzpatrick would complete a miracle no look pass while being dragged down by defenders. This pass would set up the game winning field goal for the Miami Dolphins and keeping their playoff chances alive. Miami has a lot of confidence in Tua Tagovailoa, but if things turn bad against Buffalo they will have to turn to Jake Rudock. The former Michigan Wolverine quarterback has only played in three games in his NFL career.

Even though the Miami Dolphins team and coaching staff has confidence in Tua Tagovailoa it is a lot of pressure for a rookie quarterback. Miami is asking a rookie that has played in nine NFL games to go into Buffalo and beat the Bills. That is a task in its own. Not to mention adding that this game is a must win for the Dolphins. It is a lot to ask of a rookie quarterback that doesn't have much experience.

The Dolphins will need another big game from running back Myles Gaskin in Week 17. They will be entering the Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills with two quarterbacks that have a combined 12 games played in the NFL. Unfortunately Miami could be the odd man out in the AFC Playoff race after Sunday.