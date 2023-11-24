Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Week 12 injury report: Latest on Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane and more 

The Miami Dolphins are on the road to play AFC East division rival New York Jets on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Miami is 7-3 and coming off a 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders but is 2-2 in their last four games. New York, meanwhile, is coming off a 32-6 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and has lost three straight games.

Heading into Friday's matchup, let's take a look at the injury report of both teams:

NFL Black Friday Game: Dolphins vs Jets injury report

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with some key injuries heading into their Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets:

G Robert Jones, knee, doubtful

RB De'Von Achane, knee, questionable

OT Terron Armstead, knee, questionable

WR Chase Claypool, knee, questionable

G Lester Cotton, hip, questionable

G Robert Hunt, hamstring, questionable

FB Alex Ingold, foot/ankle, questionable

OT Austin Jackson, oblique, questionable

TE Durham Smythe, ankle, questionable

The Dolphins also had Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert and Braxton Berrios in the injury report earlier this week but will head into Week 12 with no injury designation.

New York Jets

The Jets have six players with injury designations heading into Week 12.

CB Michael Carter II, hamstring, doubtful

OT Mekhi Becton, ankle/knee, questionable

LB Sam Eguavoen, hip, questionable

OT Billy Turner, finger, questionable

OT Duane Brown, hip, questionable

TE Kenny Yeboah, hamstring, questionable

How to watch the Dolphins vs Jets game today

The NFL Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime.

Amazon is paying anywhere from $50 to $100 million to broadcast the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET.

Week 12 Black Friday: Dolphins vs Jets prediction

The Miami Dolphins are -9.5 point favorites over the New York Jets while the over/under is set at 40.5.

The Jets will be starting Tim Boyle, but the quarterback could have a tough time dealing with Jalen Ramsey and the Dolphins defense which is starting to click.

Last week, Buffalo also showed how to beat the Jets defense, so Miami could do something similar. The Dolphins should get out to an early lead and cruise to a double-digit road win to improve to 8-3 on the season.

Prediction: Dolphins 27-14 Jets

