"Micah is gonna want $43M+" - NFL fans react as T.J. Watt becomes highest-paid non-QB in NFL history with $123,000,000 Steelers extension

T.J. Watt became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL on Thursday, as the defender and the Pittsburgh Steelers reached a new three-year agreement worth $123 million. With an average of $41 million per year, he surpassed Ja'Marr Chase's contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt was set to enter the final year of his contract, but he made it clear that he wanted to sign a new deal before September. The Steelers were never going to allow their superstar to play his final year. Although negotiations dragged for a bit, the two sides reached an agreement right before the start of training camp.

With Watt's contract moving the needle up, players still negotiating extensions, such as Aidan Hutchinson, Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson received a boost on their platforms on Thursday. NFL fans pointed to the fact that the Cowboys' stance of allowing discussions to drag on is likely to cost them a few million dollars once again:

"Micah is gonna want $43M+", said one fan.

"He deserves it more than anybody. Best pass rusher in football and a complete game changer", wrote a second fan.

"Price for Micah keeps going up, Jerry. It blows my mind that he sits and lets other players set the market" was another take on the extension.

Details on T. J. Watt's new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The defensive end signed a three-year deal that contains $108 million fully guaranteed at signing, a big upgrade from the $89 million that Myles Garrett received on his. Fully guaranteed money cannot be taken away from a deal through options or injury guarantees.

Watt, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, has 30.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Despite turning 30 in 2024, he continues to play at a high level, not missing a game in the past two years.

Keeping the defender on the roster is one of the best moves that Mike Tomlin's team has made before the start of the season. The Steelers signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to help them win their first playoff game since 2016. Keeping their biggest star unhappy wouldn't have helped their goal.

