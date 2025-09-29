  • home icon
Micah Parsons drops 3-word message giving verdict on Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 showdown

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 29, 2025 21:46 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Micah Parsons praised Dak Prescott's performance on Sunday - Source: Getty

The showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers had Micah Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium as the highlight. The superstar defender was traded to the Packers right before the start of the season due to disagreements with owner Jerry Jones on a new contract.

Parsons spent the first four years of his career with the Cowboys and amassed 52.5 sacks, the fourth-highest mark in the league during the period. However, Jerry Jones was upset with his contract demands and the way negotiations fell apart. The move left many fans upset that a star player was traded to another team.

There was a lot of expectation about whether Parsons would be able to sack Dak Prescott. They were considered the two most important players for the Cowboys just a few weeks ago. Although the defender was able to make a few plays, the quarterback had a great game. The final score was 40-40.

After the game, Brian Baldinger took to Twitter to release his breakdown of the contest and spoke positively about both players. However, Baldinger noted that Prescott was able to have a fantastic game. Micah's reaction on Twitter was nothing but praise for his former quarterback:

"Great game 4", he wrote, referencing Dak's jersey number:

Jerry Jones explains reasons to trade Micah Parsons following Dak Prescott's 2024 mega extension

The owner spoke to reporters following the 40-40 tie on Sunday Night Football, and gave his point of view about the trade. For Jones, it was a simple business decision: he believes that Parsons' price did not match his on-field value for the Cowboys.

"It's very simple: Dak was indispensable, in my mind, and Micah wasn't. It's just numbers, it's that easy. And that's not personal at all. The numbers just weren't there with Micah."
In September 2024, Jones gave Dak Prescott a four-year, $240 million deal that made him, by far, the highest-paid player in the NFL. He decided against making a deal with the defender for a contract extension.

Micah later signed a four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers, making him the highest-paid defender in the league.

