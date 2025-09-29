Micah Parsons drops 3-word message giving verdict on Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 showdown

The showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers had Micah Parsons' return to AT&amp;T Stadium as the highlight. The superstar defender was traded to the Packers right before the start of the season due to disagreements with owner Jerry Jones on a new contract.Parsons spent the first four years of his career with the Cowboys and amassed 52.5 sacks, the fourth-highest mark in the league during the period. However, Jerry Jones was upset with his contract demands and the way negotiations fell apart. The move left many fans upset that a star player was traded to another team.There was a lot of expectation about whether Parsons would be able to sack Dak Prescott. They were considered the two most important players for the Cowboys just a few weeks ago. Although the defender was able to make a few plays, the quarterback had a great game. The final score was 40-40.After the game, Brian Baldinger took to Twitter to release his breakdown of the contest and spoke positively about both players. However, Baldinger noted that Prescott was able to have a fantastic game. Micah's reaction on Twitter was nothing but praise for his former quarterback:&quot;Great game 4&quot;, he wrote, referencing Dak's jersey number:Jerry Jones explains reasons to trade Micah Parsons following Dak Prescott's 2024 mega extensionThe owner spoke to reporters following the 40-40 tie on Sunday Night Football, and gave his point of view about the trade. For Jones, it was a simple business decision: he believes that Parsons' price did not match his on-field value for the Cowboys.&quot;It's very simple: Dak was indispensable, in my mind, and Micah wasn't. It's just numbers, it's that easy. And that's not personal at all. The numbers just weren't there with Micah.&quot;In September 2024, Jones gave Dak Prescott a four-year, $240 million deal that made him, by far, the highest-paid player in the NFL. He decided against making a deal with the defender for a contract extension.Micah later signed a four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers, making him the highest-paid defender in the league.