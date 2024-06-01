Micah Parsons' absence from Cowboys OTAs leaves HC Mike McCarthy "unhappy"

Micah Parsons' continued absence from Cowboys' Organized Team Activities (OTAs) is leaving head coach Mike McCarthy decidedly unimpressed. After missing last week, the star defender did not turn up for practice this Thursday either even though he was there on Wednesday for media duties. It made for an unnecessary distraction for the team management and Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. reported that Mike McCarthy was not happy with it. He reported:

"Micah Parsons is not at OTAs today. Mike McCarthy doesn't seem happy about it"

Mike McCarthy feels that Micah Parsons missing opportunity amid lingering contract speculation

Mike McCarthy said that he feels that Micah Parsons is missing an opportunity to bond and improve physically, mentally, and emotionally by missing the OTAs. The head coach said:

"I think any time that you have a chance to be together, it's an opportunity to improve. Whether it's in the mental realm, the physical realm and the emotional connection and so forth. It's a long year. Training camp is really the heightened focus for all of that, but it's definitely an opportunity that's been missed [for Micah Parsons]."

As the star defender on the team, Micah Parsons is due a new contract that is expected to pay him near the league maximum. But the Cowboys don't have to approach that yet and can push it back until 2025. And they are likely to do so as Mike McCarthy's own contract runs down and then revisit the situation if a new head coach comes in after the completion of this team.

There has been speculation that the pass rusher is holding out on a deal and that is why he has been absent for the OTAs, even though other reports have suggested that it is because he wants to follow his own training regimen. Whatever the case, there will be a concern that the defensive star will not be ready or fully invested when the regular season rolls around.

As good as he was under Dan Quinn, Micah Parsons is working for a new defensive coordinator now. Mike Zimmer came into the role after the previous incumbent became the head coach for the Washington Commanders. With new schemes likely to be part of the playbook and Dallas relying on their defense to bail them out in close games, they can ill afford a disinterested Micah Parsons.

They will be hoping that him not being present in the OTAs is not something that manifests negatively during the regular season or the playoffs, if they get there.