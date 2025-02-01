Micah Parsons and Bijan Robinson get in major disagreement over Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons and Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson have revealed their picks for the Super Bowl. On Friday's episode of Bleacher Report's "The Edge," the linebacker bullishly said Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs would emerge as the victors and complete an unprecedented three-peat. However, the running back disagreed.

Robinson said Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles were explosive and had enough talent to prevent the Chiefs from winning the championship for the third year running. Parsons did not refute Robinson's argument about the Eagles' star power but rebuffed the Falcons star's claim that Philadelphia would win and gave Kansas City the edge due to its stellar coaching staff.

The Cowboys linebacker said (25:25):

"I got the Chiefs. I said the same thing two years ago. I took the Chiefs again. I'm always gonna take the Chiefs because coaching beats talent. And they got the best OC and the best DC. [Steve Spagnuolo] is crazy, [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid, might be the best head coach of all time."

Micah Parsons claims Chiefs' defense will decide the Super Bowl

After Micah Parsons backed the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, Bijan Robinson claimed his prediction stemmed from his prejudice against the Eagles, the Cowboys' divisional rivals. However, Parsons refuted that assessment and said his take was based solely on Steve Spagnuolo and his defense's ability to contain explosive offenses.

"The Eagles are as talented as the San Francisco 49ers last year offensively," Parsons said (26:09). "Kansas City's front ain't no joke now. They ain't no walk in the park. They held Christian McCaffrey to [22] carries, 80 yards... If Spags can hold McCaffrey, he can [contain Saquon Barkley]... I'm taking the Chiefs."

The Chiefs' defense has been exceptional throughout the season. Nineteen games in, they have given up only 19.4 points per game. However, the Eagles are among the most potent offenses in the league, and stopping Barkley and Co. will be the toughest challenge they face this season. It remains to be seen whether they can stop Philadelphia and make Micah Parsons' prediction come true.

