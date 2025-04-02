Micah Parsons' brother claims Cowboys are ruling out drafting one position with 12th overall pick

The Dallas Cowboys have arguably filled their running back needs by signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. But they still need to replace the now-retired Zack Martin at guard, and that is exactly what Micah Parsons' brother Terrence Jr. thinks they will not do.

Ad

On Tuesday, the podcast host wrote this in response to head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealing that the organization would be using the "best player available" approach with the 12th overall pick:

"lol yall we not getting no lineman thank god they smarter than alotta yall lol"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

And he may have something to lean on with this notion. During the same media availability, Schottenheimer said he would not be against moving erstwhile-backup Brock Hoffman to Martin's right guard spot, which would allow converted guard Cooper Beebe to remain at center.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sticking to the offensive line, Tyler Guyton is a fan of the coaching changes within the Cowboys. Speaking on the KnoItAllz podcast on Sunday, he said about the hirings of offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley:

“They’re coming with a new intensity, they’re coming with a new attitude and I see it changing our room already and the year hasn’t even started yet.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cowboys to meet with Texas Tech OL Caleb Rodgers

But even if Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenmeimer seem confident in a lineup of Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Brock Hoffman, and Terence Steele, they could use a little more depth. And The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler reported on Monday that they had lined up a visit from Texas Tech's Caleb Rogers.

Ad

Listed at 6'5" and 305 lbs, he proved himself a very versatile player upon becoming a full-time starter at right tackle in 2021. In 2022, he was switched to left tackle, then back to right tackle in 2023, wherein he played a key role in Tahj Brooks' ascent to a 1,500-yard, ten-touchdown rusher.

He was moved to the interior in his redshirt senior season and continued to excel, being named an All-Big 12 second-teamer after helping Brooks to over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns and becoming the program's all-time rushing leader.

Ad

Rogers has already met with the New Orleans Saints, even sharing his thoughts on the organization with Saints Block Party Podcast host Adam West:

"I really enjoy them... I think that would be a good spot for me."

He is also expected to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.