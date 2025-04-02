  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons' brother claims Cowboys are ruling out drafting one position with 12th overall pick

Micah Parsons' brother claims Cowboys are ruling out drafting one position with 12th overall pick

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 02, 2025 03:05 GMT
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty
What is Brisn Schottenmer's plan for the Cowboys' starting offensive line in 2025? - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys have arguably filled their running back needs by signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. But they still need to replace the now-retired Zack Martin at guard, and that is exactly what Micah Parsons' brother Terrence Jr. thinks they will not do.

Ad

On Tuesday, the podcast host wrote this in response to head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealing that the organization would be using the "best player available" approach with the 12th overall pick:

"lol yall we not getting no lineman thank god they smarter than alotta yall lol"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

And he may have something to lean on with this notion. During the same media availability, Schottenheimer said he would not be against moving erstwhile-backup Brock Hoffman to Martin's right guard spot, which would allow converted guard Cooper Beebe to remain at center.

Ad

Sticking to the offensive line, Tyler Guyton is a fan of the coaching changes within the Cowboys. Speaking on the KnoItAllz podcast on Sunday, he said about the hirings of offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and offensive line coach Conor Riley:

“They’re coming with a new intensity, they’re coming with a new attitude and I see it changing our room already and the year hasn’t even started yet.”
Ad
Ad

Cowboys to meet with Texas Tech OL Caleb Rodgers

But even if Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenmeimer seem confident in a lineup of Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Brock Hoffman, and Terence Steele, they could use a little more depth. And The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler reported on Monday that they had lined up a visit from Texas Tech's Caleb Rogers.

Ad

Listed at 6'5" and 305 lbs, he proved himself a very versatile player upon becoming a full-time starter at right tackle in 2021. In 2022, he was switched to left tackle, then back to right tackle in 2023, wherein he played a key role in Tahj Brooks' ascent to a 1,500-yard, ten-touchdown rusher.

He was moved to the interior in his redshirt senior season and continued to excel, being named an All-Big 12 second-teamer after helping Brooks to over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns and becoming the program's all-time rushing leader.

Ad

Rogers has already met with the New Orleans Saints, even sharing his thoughts on the organization with Saints Block Party Podcast host Adam West:

"I really enjoy them... I think that would be a good spot for me."

He is also expected to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी