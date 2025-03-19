Micah Parsons' brother drops 4-word message over Cowboys edge rusher's potential record-breaking deal

It's late March, so Micah Parsons is back in the headlines. The Dallas Cowboys and the star edge rusher have been tip-toeing toward a new deal for the last 12 months whether Jerry Jones likes it or not. The choice is simple. Either the Cowboys sign Parsons by the end of the 2025 season or they will lose him.

Ad

Of course, the franchise tag could be a factor by then, but stars prefer to avoid the tag like the plague. An unpaid Parsons is a distracted Parsons as well. However, conflicting reports have emerged that Jerry Jones isn't going to let the questions about the pass rusher's salary go on much longer.

According to one rumor, Parsons and the Cowboys have discussed a deal worth up to $200 million. Other reports have said otherwise. However, Micah Parsons' brother has claimed discussions are indeed going on. Taking to Twitter/X, Terrance Parsons Jr. called a report that the Cowboys were not talking to Parsons "cap."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This is cap lol," he posted.

For the uninitiated, "cap" means "incorrect." As such, at least according to the closest source imaginable to Parsons, the pass rusher is at least talking to the Cowboys and a $200 million deal may or may not be in reach. In other words, words have been exchanged but the full dollar amount is unconfirmed.

Soft deadline approaches for Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons discussions

Parsons at 2024 Cowboys at Eagles game - Source: Getty

Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons are still in the early stages of the offseason. At this point, there is little reason to rush talks. However, in a month, Jerry Jones will have no choice but to give a hint about his intentions.

Ad

At the 2025 NFL Draft, the general manager will have to choose whether to draft a premium pass rusher. If he selects one, it sends a direct message to Micah Parsons that this could be his last season playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

After paying Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb top dollar before the start of the 2024 season, the Cowboys general manager could decide to draft a rookie pass rusher to save money. However, it falls on Jones to pick a path by that time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.