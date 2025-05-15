Micah Parsons’ brother drops bold win-loss prediction for Cowboys after 2025 schedule release

On Wednesday, the National Football League released the schedule for every team in the league.

As a result of this, players, media members, celebrities, fans, and family members have started talking about some of the biggest matchups of the year and where their favorite team will finish in the standings in 2025.

One of the individuals discussing how many wins their favorite team will have in 2025 was Terrence Parsons Jr., the brother of Dallas Cowboys superstar defensive player Micah Parsons.

In a social media post to X, Parsons highlighted how many wins he predicts the Cowboys will have next season.

How many wins does Terrence Parsons Jr. believe the Cowboys will have in 2025?

Parsons made clear that he sees the Dallas franchise easily having double digits wins next year.

"Definitely got 12 wins for the boys." he said in the social media release.

In 2024, the Cowboys finished with a regular season record of 7-10, something that resulted in the Dallas organization being the No. 3 seed in the NFC East division and not qualifying for the playoffs.

Will the Dallas Cowboys have 12 or more wins in 2025?

The Cowboys had a strong 2025 NFL Draft and made a great trade to bring in superstar wide receiver George Pickens this offseason. As a result, there is optimism in Dallas that this upcoming season could be a good one for the Jerry Jones owned franchise.

We had Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor Tool predict every Dallas Cowboys game in 2025. Despite Parsons' belief that the Cowboys would win 12 games easily next year, the franchise only finished the year with 10 wins and a record of 10-7.

Dallas had wins over the Philadelphia Eagles twice, the New York Giants twice, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders.

Even more fascinating was that this prediction had the Cowboys winning the NFC East division and qualifying for the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC. The Eagles and the Commanders also had a 10-7 record and qualified for the playoffs while the Giants finished with a record of 5-12.

Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor Tool

