Micah Parsons' brother drops huge update on contract extension talks between Jerry Jones and Cowboys LB

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are involved in huge contract talks. The star edge rusher wants to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. However, the Cowboys are known for prolonging negotiations with their marquee players.

Parsons' value to Dallas is unparalleled. A productive pass rusher whose best years are still ahead of him. He has made the Pro Bowl every year of his career and has been voted an All-Pro three times. His 52.5 sacks in four seasons are the 5th-most in that span.

After Ja'Marr Chase's deal was concluded, negotiations should be fairly straightforward. The yearly average will be based on $40.25 million.

Micah's brother, Terrence Parsons, gave a great update for Cowboys fans regarding the conclusion of a deal in the upcoming days. He confirmed that discussions are underway and an extension might be coming soon:

"Not yet, but they're in serious talks. That's all I'll say"

Parsons would earn $24 million if he plays under the fifth-year option, but the Cowboys are unlikely to retain him at this salary. Myles Garrett's recent deal of $40 million-per-year deal spiked the edge rusher market, making him the best-paid defender in the NFL.

Jerry Jones does not see urgency in extending Micah Parsons' contract

While the defender reiterated that he wanted to get the deal done as soon as possible, the owner and general manager of the Cowboys wanted no rush. Jerry Jones said that the focus wasn't on when the deal would be completed, but rather on how it would be structured.

"Everybody puts a lot of [emphasis on] when it's done," Jones said. "What I will tell you is that it absolutely had nothing to do with signing Dak when he signed him, when we signed Lamb. It had nothing to do one way or the other. ... My point is, no it does not. What I really would hang your hat on is how much we paid him and what he needs to be and what he is."

The Cowboys' tendency to delay negotiations often results in contracts deemed overpriced. For instance, Dak Prescott became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback after signing a four-year extension on Dallas' 2024 season opener following a lengthy negotiation.

