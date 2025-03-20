Micah Parsons' brother pushes Cowboys to make a move for Emeka Egbuka ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., urged the Dallas Cowboys to target a national champion wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft. Emeka Egbuka, fresh off winning the 2024 national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes, has turned a lot of heads ahead of draft night.

After an X (formerly Twitter) user named Egbuka their sleeper pick at No. 12 for the Cowboys, Terrence agreed with the suggestion while praising Egbuka on Wednesday.

"Yall know I been preaching this he’s the most complete WR in the draft," Terrence tweeted.

Emeka Egbuka, a 22-year-old senior wide receiver, posted his second-best college season in 2024. He caught 81 passes for 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Emeka received an overall score of 82 at the 2025 NFL combine and earned a 6.37 prospect grade, projecting him as a player who will eventually become an NFL starter.

Other wide receivers, such as Tetairoa McMillan, are receiving more attention than Egbuka — something that could benefit the Cowboys if they are interested in landing the Ohio State product next month.

Egbuka’s final college game was relatively quiet, as he caught six passes for 64 yards during the Buckeyes’ 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Michael Irvin claims Micah Parsons has issues with Cowboys player

While his brother is campaigning for the Cowboys to draft Egbuka, Micah Parsons’ contract extension remains a hot topic among fans. Team legend Michael Irvin also shed light on Parsons’ relationship with his teammates, claiming there is tension in the locker room.

Speaking on his eponymous podcast on Saturday, Irvin said that since Parsons was drafted in 2021, Parsons' relationships with some teammates have been strained.

"I've heard before that there's something in the locker room with some of the guys on defense and Micah Parsons, and I would never have said anything about it, because I thought there would be a violation. But now that it's out, we should address it. Micah said, ‘I think you're jealous.’"

"I'm sad. I didn't want to believe it, but now I do."

Micah Parsons and former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence engaged in a back-and-forth on social media over the weekend after Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Parsons took issue with Lawrence saying he wasn’t going to win a Super Bowl there, which prompted Parsons to call him a clown. Lawrence responded by criticizing the Cowboys’ level of performance.

