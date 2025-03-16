Demarcus Lawrence took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys after leaving the franchise this offseason and signing a three-year, $32.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

When asked why he left the franchise, the defensive end did not mince words. He said in an interview with Hawks Blogger:

"Change of scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home. Made my home there, my family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there. So yeah, we here."

Lawrence's comments did not sit well with his former teammate Micah Parsons, who called him out on X and accused him of being jealous and vindictive about the team not handing him a new deal. He wrote:

"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s**t!"

Lawrence did not let Parsons' comment slide and took a shot at his former teammate. He responded:

"Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left."

Former Cowboys linebacker Chauncey Golston, who signed with the New York Giants this offseason, chimed in on the matter with a cryptic post. However, Parsons' brother, Terrence, was more straightforward in his criticism of Lawrence, writing:

"DLaw a h*e."

Emmanuel Acho calls out Micah Parsons for disrespecting Demarcus Lawrence

While the beef continues to simmer, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho wasn't too pleased with Micah Parsons' comments about DeMarcus Lawrence.

On FS1's "The Facility," the analyst criticized the Cowboys star for escalating the situation, saying:

"Just because you wear the star and you wear the star at a supreme capability does not mean you're the only one who has ever donned the star. DeMarcus Lawrence, fourth all-time in sacks for the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence played for the Dallas Cowboys for 11 years.

"I would suggest that DeMarcus Lawrence isn't hating, that DeMarcus Lawrence knows what he is talking about and sometimes the truth hurts."

While Parsons will argue that he was defending his teammates and the franchise, the linebacker could have been less hostile and avoided taking a shot at his former teammate, who is one of the greatest players in Cowboys history.

