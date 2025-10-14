Micah Parsons' brother takes a shot at Josh Allen and the Bills after brutal loss to the Falcons while demanding respect for the Packers

Green Bay accomplished what seemed impossible in its first two games of the season, defeating NFC heavyweights Detroit and Washington.It resulted to many NFL fans and analysts expecting the team to have a championship-winning run this year. However, the excitement was dampened when the Packers lost to Cleveland in Week 3. Additionally, despite scoring 37 points in regulation, they tied Dallas in Week 4.Amid widespread skepticism, Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., defended the team on Monday, asserting that it deserves more respect.He cited the Buffalo Bills, who were widely considered the favorites to win it all this year, as his point of reference. Terrence's comments came following the Packers' 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which was their second straight defeat.&quot;Everyone was tryna crown the Bills. Now look, lol. The Packers better be back in them top 5 rankings and JLove playing like a top 5-8 QB. With that defense, that’s all you need,&quot; Terrence tweeted.The Bills carried a lot of hype into the campaign, with Josh Allen expected to have another strong year after winning MVP last season. However, after their recent performances, it showed that they still have some serious concerns.Buffalo is 4-2 after dropping two straight games. Indianapolis and Tampa Bay, who entered the season under the radar, have the best records in the league.Green Bay is leading the NFC North after defeating Cincinnati last Sunday. The Packers will look to carry the momentum as they pursue their first Super Bowl win since 2010.Josh Allen took responsibility for the Bills' Week 6 loss to the FalconsJosh Allen went 15 of 26 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Buffalo Bills' defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. He only had a 72.6 passer rating.After the game, the reigning NFL MVP took responsibility for his performance.&quot;I gotta be better,&quot; Allen told reporters. &quot;Protection, IDs, and moving the pocket have got to be better. I gotta be better for this team. I wasn't good enough tonight.&quot;Allen has passed for 1,397 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four picks through six games.The Bills will have a much-needed bye in Week 7. It will give them the opportunity to regroup and improve on offense, which was key in winning their first four games.