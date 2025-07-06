Micah Parsons' brother Terrence blames Joe Moorhead exit for Penn State’s lost QB dynasty feat $40,000,000 Jets star's recruitment

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Jr., shared his thoughts on Penn State letting its former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Joe Moorhead, leave the program in November 2017. Warren De La Salle High School offensive coordinator James Light shared a thread on X about Moorhead's impressive Run-Pass Option plays in the endzone at Akron, to which Terrence responded.

Terrence Parsons Jr. recalled what Moorhead did at Penn State and what he could have done if the program had managed to recruit quarterback Justin Fields. Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets this offseason, was originally committed to Penn State but reopened his recruitment before signing for Georgia after Moorhead left the program.

"Mannn the things he did with Saqoun and Trace McSorley, if he never leaves Penn State we land Justin Fields," Terrence Jr. tweeted.

Terrence Parsons Jr @Tpars_boii LINK Mannn the things he did with Saqoun and trace mcsorley if he never leaves Penn state we land Justin fields 😭😭😭😭😭

Moorhead worked with star running back Saquon Barkley at Penn State for two years and helped him win two Big Ten MVP awards. Moorhead also helped then-Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley develop into one of the best players at the collegiate level.

When Moorhead left the Nittany Lions to take up the head coaching job at Mississippi State, it had a domino effect on the program. Fields, one of the top-ranked QBs in the country at the time, de-committed from Penn State to enroll at Georgia in 2018 due to Moorhead's departure.

Fields became one of the top QBs in college football after leaving Georgia for Ohio State. His performances at the Buckeyes caught the attention of the Chicago Bears, who traded up to select him at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL draft.

Fields will lead the Jets' offense in the 2025 season and has garnered a reputation for being a dual-threat QB. His running game is arguably one of the best among the current crop of signal-callers in the NFL, and it will be interesting to see how he does after a mixed spell in Pittsburgh.

Micah Parsons' brother Terrence puts pressure on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over star LB's contract

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Getty

Micah Parsons has been in talks with the Dallas Cowboys over a contract extension. While the negotiations have been ongoing, Parsons' brother Terrence Jr. has put some pressure on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"Micah is here now, here to stay, man," Terrence Jr. said on his "CowboysFirst" podcast on Wednesday. "This is an elite guy. This is a guy that you pay top money to and you lock him up for a long time, as long as you possibly can."

The Cowboys took Micah Parsons with the No.12 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He hit the ground running and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Parsons has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his four years with the Cowboys. However, it remains to be seen whether he finds an agreement with Dallas on a new extension.

