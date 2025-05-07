Micah Parsons' brother Terrence gets candid on George Pickens' trade to Cowboys

On Wednesday, Terrence Parsons, the brother of Dallas Cowboys star defensive player Micah Parsons, took to social media to discuss the George Pickens trade.

In a social media post to X, Parsons highlighted how happy he was about the Cowboys trading for Pickens.

"Omg woke up this morning g and screamed to the high heavens we did it." he said.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the star wide receiver George Pickens. The deal in full had the Cowboys receive Pickens and a 2027 6th round pick in exchange for a 2026 3rd round pick and a 2027 5th round pick, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The trade is a phenomenal one for the Cowboys as they traded away a few mid round draft picks in exchange for someone who can drastically help the Dallas team in 2025 and for years to come. Pickens was originally drafted in the second round, No. 52 overall by the Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft and has become one of the most exciting receivers in the league since entering the NFL.

However, he has shown moments of inconsistent play and questionable behaviour on the field, including throwing his helmet and fighting with his opponents in the middle of the play.

Despite this, he is still one of the best in the NFL and has had over 51 receptions, over 800 receiving yards, and three or more receiving touchdowns in each season of his career to this point.

What can George Pickens bring to the Dallas Cowboys?

Pickens has the ability to take the Cowboys offensive unit to another level, one that has the chance to be one of the very best in the entire NFL. QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb will finally have another option on the offense, something that will take the pressure off Prescott and free up Lamb from defensive double teams like he has consistently seen throughout his career.

From Pickens perspective, he will now be in the best QB situation he has had since entering the league. During his career, Pickens has caught passes from Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson. Although all are capable NFL QB's, Dak Prescott is a major upgrade for Pickens.

