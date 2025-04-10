Micah Parsons' brother urges Cowboys to take lessons from Joe Burrow's Bengals for draft plans

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence, believes the Cowboys should prioritize a playmaker in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Parsons appears to be against Dallas drafting an offensive lineman with their first-round selection.

Ad

Terrence responded to a tweet suggesting Dallas needs to draft a difference maker on offense. He noted that Joe Burrow and the Bengals made the Super Bowl a few years ago with a sub-par offensive line because they had offensive weapons who could take over games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the 2022 NFL season, the Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, won the AFC conference to reach the Super Bowl but lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams. The team comprised Burrow at quarterback, flanked by wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As for the Cowboys' present roster, only CeeDee Lamb emerges as the sole star offensive weapon. Dallas lacks another big star as a pass-catcher or running back who can complement Lamb on the offensive side of the ball. With the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jerry Jones and company could change that.

Ad

Who will the Dallas Cowboys select in the 2025 NFL Draft?

NCAA Football: Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn

With the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dallas will have a wealth of options that could make an instant impact on offense, should they choose to address that side of the ball in the first round. If Dallas wants to take a look at the wide receiver position, several pass catchers could serve as an excellent complement to CeeDee Lamb.

Ad

Tetairoa McMillan is being considered the best wide receiver in the class, rivaling Travis Hunter. Other notable names at the position include Matthew Golden, Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka. At running back, with the 12th overall pick, there's only one pick that would make sense.

If Ashton Jeanty, the undisputed best running back in the 2025 draft class, is available, owner Jerry Jones may find it too tempting not to take him. Jeanty could be the first workhorse running back Dallas has seen since Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas will make their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft when the festivities kick off from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.