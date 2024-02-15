The life of an NFL star who is constantly in the spotlight is something that some people crave as they see the benefits of it, but Micah Parsons is finding out the downsides.

Known as one of the best defensive players in football, Parsons is currently on a break as he looks to wind down from the long NFL season, but fans still want a piece of him.

Parsons posted on X that men and women were waiting outside of his gate as his plane landed, holding helmets and jerseys, wanting him to sign them.

Parsons wasn't happy with fans at the airport.

Parsons then posted again, writing that those people then followed him to baggage claim, still hoping to get him to sign their memorabilia.

Fans continued to follow Parsons.

So while people have an idea of what fame and fortune can look like, the downside is that every person wants a moment of your time.

When you are as popular as Micah Parsons, having every single person want something from you can get a little tiresome, especially when he is trying to have a break away from football in the offseason.

Micah Parsons and Cowboys under pressure next season

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Three seasons of 12-5 and three seasons of poor playoff exits have Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys feeling the pressure.

Having a roster that some think is capable of winning a Super Bowl, Dallas hasn't even sniffed an NFC Championship in 30 years.

This season was thought to be their best chance as they were the NFC's No. 2 seed and had two home playoff games before they would need to travel ... but they fell at the first hurdle.

The 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers was poor as Micah Parsons and the defense got run over and sliced apart through the air by Jordan Love and the Packers' offense.

Now, facing a defining offseason as Jerry Jones said he and the team would be "all in," Parsons has a new coordinator in Mike Zimmer as things change in Dallas.

Parsons and the Cowboys are under pressure to perform in 2024, but it appears that Micah has already had enough of the spotlight, as fans seem to follow him wherever he goes.