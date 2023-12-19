Like most players, Micah Parsons hates losing. But he seems to hate schadenfreude even more.

The Dallas Cowboys thought they had the NFC East on lock after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. But this past Sunday, they fell back down hard, suffering a 10-31 loss at the middling Buffalo Bills.

Dak Prescott was totally lost in that game, throwing one interception and getting sacked thrice. The Cowboys were also overwhelmed on the ground, allowing 266 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

But his linebacker teammate has some strong words for doubters. Speaking on The Edge on Monday, Parsons went on a massive rant, demanding an explanation for NFL analysts seemed to want his team and the players to lose:

"Everyone just waits for the Cowboys to lose. I saw multiple analysts, people who are fake analysts, who somehow got jobs on TV, saying 'There goes your boy. Oh, there he is. That's the person we've been waiting for.' It's almost to the point where it's like almost sick.

"Former players are waiting for other current players to fail so that way they have something to talk about. Why do you want a person to lose so bad? It seems that a lot of people are just waiting for people to fail."

Micah Parsons disgusted at Cowboys' struggles in away games

Of course, that is not to say Micah Parsons condones the Dallas Cowboys' losses.

The one in Western New York was their fourth in seven away games, which also includes a 16-28 Week 3 humiliation at the notoriously disastrous Arizona Cardinals, who are in the midst of one of the most blatant tank jobs in the history of professional sports. That is in stark contrast to their perfect record in seven games in Arlington so far.

After the game against the Buffalo Bills, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year had blunt words for such a situation (via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram):

“Honestly, it’s just unacceptable at this point. There’s no excuse for it. It’s mind boggling. I don’t understand why we’re not playing well and why we’re not coming together on the road.”

The Cowboys next visit the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is at 4:25 PM ET on Fox.