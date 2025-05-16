Micah Parsons and Ceedee Lamb roast Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell during Cowboys livestream

Quinyon Mitchell is just entering his sophomore season, but he is already establishing himself as one of the most promising cornerbacks in the NFL. As a rookie, he established himself as one of the best at shutting down wideouts, notching 12 pass deflections to go witn 46 tackles (37 solo) and earnign the nickname "Quinyonamo Bay", a pun on the US military prison Guantanamo Bay.

That, however, has also earned him a target on his back from the Dallas Cowboys - and more particularly stars CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, who mocked the nickname during the team's pre-schedule release livestream on Wednesday:

Parsons: I'm sorry that Quinyonimo Bay don't last over here, man, that sh*t dead.

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa: What is that?

Lamb: Stop the cap. I ain’t never been locked down.

Parsons: That's what they call Quinyon Mitchell. He said, Quinyonimo Bay, that's where they said you headed. I said, they crazy.

Late last month, Mitchell had expressed confidence that the Eagles would repeat as Super Bowl champions when speaking on fomer teammate Darius Slay's podcast:

"We gonna run it back for sure"

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off the season on Sepember 4. Gametime is at 8:20 PM ET on NBC.

Quinyon Mitchell expected to be among the best cornerbacks in 2025

As the popular saying goes, "the sky is the limit" for Quinyon Mitchell. And Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman believes that he will take a step further and become elite in 2025:

"While his teammate Cooper DeJean finished 2024 as the highest-graded cornerback in the NFL, Quinyon Mitchell’s development will be just as exciting to watch in Philadelphia this season."

He then explains that his versatility will be a key factor in this rise:

"He ranked fifth in man coverage at 82.2 and added a strong 77.4 in zone coverage. That made him one of just three qualified cornerbacks, along with DeJean and Christian Benford, to post at least a 75.0 in both categories last season. Opposing offenses are now well aware of DeJean’s ability, but targeting Mitchell could (also) prove to be a costly mistake."

Eagles OTAs will begin on May 27 and last until June 5. The offseason program ends with mandatory minicamp on June 10.

