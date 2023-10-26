Micah Parsons has a lot to say to those in the media who are critical of the Dallas Cowboys. He and his teammates are on a bye week but there has been talk about them even in their absence. Many of the critiques have involved analyzing his performances.

Now, the defensive star has come out and said this is exactly what he expects from people who cover the league. He went on to say that they are "wrong." His full comments were:

“Nah. I’m the face. I’m giving them their content. They’re basically stealing my content. They’re wrong. They’re doing exactly what I say they’re going to do. Whether we win or lose, they’re going to have something to say.”

He went on to claim that criticism is not the problem but rather how it is applied. Micah Parsons went on to say that he feels that he and the Dallas Cowboys are not held to the same standard as others and criticized more. He called the naysayer bullies and said:

“People think I’m shying from criticism. No. Criticism is not the problem. Just criticize everyone with the same energy. They’re just as a big a bullies as these other guys. People decide who wants to give breaks to."

He also said that he believes in remaining "real" and treating everyone with an even standard. He concluded:

"I wasn’t raised like that. I treat everybody the same. I talk about everybody the same, give everyone the same benefit of the doubt. That’s the type of real person that I stand on. A lot of these dudes ain’t real.”

Is Micah Parsons a Dallas Cowboys naysayer himself?

Even as Micah Parsons has criticized those who have attacked the Dallas Cowboys, he has no problem in accepting that they are not the best team in the league right now. After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the much-fancied Miami Dolphins this week, he said that the victors of their game were the top team in the league.

It might be an honest assessment but not one you would expect from a Cowboys player. Not only are they historic rivals, they are both conference and divisional rivals. If Dallas is to win the Super Bowl, all their paths go through Philadelphia. Therefore, one could say that just like others who are criticizing his team, he also belongs to the same camp. On the other hand, he could use this example to back up his own assertion of always remaining "real."