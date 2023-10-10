George Kittle was the star of the show on Sunday Night Football. With the San Francisco 49ers obliterating the Dallas Cowboys 42-10, Kittle amassed three touchdowns and was virtually unstoppable in his catches, but his celebration after the third score was what caught the attention.

Kittle wore a shirt with "F*** Dallas" written on it and exhibited it after the game was basically out of reach. While it was a fair shot, not everyone was impressed with the 49ers tight end, and Micah Parsons warned George Kittle about revenge:

"I just felt like he's making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle’s my guy, but I'm gonna say this: laugh now, cry later, we got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust and we're gonna put it just like that I ain’t gonna put too much on it. You're gonna make it personal, we can make it personal. That's cool."

George Kittle helps 49ers dominate Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

George Kittle is how you measure an effective performance: he only amassed three catches, but they were all for touchdowns. His 67 yards capped an impressive performance for him, who scored his first three touchdowns of the season against Dallas.

The quarterback was also a problem for the visitors. Dak Prescott struggled once more in a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, keeping the Dallas Cowboys with a 3-2 record but with major question marks for the remainder of the regular season. With three more interceptions, it's clear that the interception woes from 2022 have not been fixed.

This Dallas Cowboys team does not have an offensive identity that makes sense, as it cannot achieve the pass/run balance that Mike McCarthy sought so much and was unable to be effective in any of them. Firing Kellen Moore and hiring Brian Schottenheimer didn't look like a great move back then - it feels even worse now.

This game raises real doubts about Mike McCarthy's team, who didn't seem ready to compete against an opponent at the highest level. Even though the team is good enough to make the playoffs with ease, Sunday Night Football was a blow to the Cowboys.