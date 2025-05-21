Micah Parsons claps back at "MF" Dan Orlovsky for questioning concerns on Cowboys' defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has clapped back at ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky for raising concerns around the team's defense. During Tuesday's segment of "NFL on ESPN," Orlovsky spoke about the players' lack of size in Dallas' defensive line.

“There's one person over like 280 lbs… I'm going to be very interested to see the annual question about this Cowboys defense. Are you big enough to handle the modern-day offense in the NFL?” Orlovsky said in a clipped-up video on X.

When Parsons caught wind of Orlovsky's comments, he responded to the analyst, highlighting the Cowboys' solid offense.

"Not gonna lie mf not thinking bout that run when you have a healthy Dak, ceedee and gp my rookie year with coop we averaged 30 points a game with a fluid run game! We’ll be alright!" Parsons tweeted.

The Cowboys extended Osa Odighizuwa's contract this offseason, offering the defensive tackle a four-year, $80 million deal, while also signing DT Solomon Thomas to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Dallas also added defensive ends Dante Fowler Jr. and Payton Turner to its squad in the free agency market.

Although the Cowboys did strengthen their defense this offseason, Orlovsky still has questions regarding the size of the players on the team's defensive line.

Micah Parsons has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys took Micah Parsons with the No. 12 pick in 2021. He has gone on to become one of the most important players in the team's defense ever since and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys.

In the 2024 NFL season, Parsons recorded 43 tackles, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended across 13 regular-season games. He helped the Cowboys finish third in the NFC East with a 7-10 record, but the team didn't make the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if Parsons can earn a fifth consecutive Pro Bowl honor next season by holding the Cowboys' defense together as they aim to return to the postseason.

