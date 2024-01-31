Micah Parsons claps back at Skip Bayless for controversial ‘podcast’ comments after Cowboys’ playoff exit

After the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs, every player was coming under heavy criticism...including Micah Parsons.

Having had yet another superb season that saw him grab a career-high in sacks, Parsons, like other Cowboys players went missing in the playoff loss. This, of course, led some members of the media, most notably Skip Bayless, to call out Dallas players.

With Micah Parsons having a podcast with the Bleacher Report, Bayless sent out a post on X after the playoff loss and wrote that he can't wait for Micah's podcast because that's what he does best. It was a shot at Micah for having a podcast and talking about certain things, but then not backing it up on the field.

Well, now Parsons has responded.

Micah Parsons said via The Edge:

"You got guys like Skip that just talk so crazy out on the media just because they can. I've never asked you to hype me up or do anything like that you did that because you saw what I was doing on the field. You're the one that wanted me on your show to come speak on your show and I wanted to do my own route because of your bad ties and who you are. I did not want to be a partner with you. And that's just point-blank simple.

"So, you could drive whatever narrative or whatever you want to be, but a person who has been All-Pro for three years and however you want to put it, I guess I am not that guy and I got to do more to be a guy, whatever narrative that drives your boat.”

Micah Parsons is aiming to be better next season

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins

Coming off yet another 12-5 regular season, everything seemed set up for the Cowboys to make some real noise in the playoffs. Well, they did make some noise, but not the right noise.

The 48-32 loss caused a serious wave of anger from the Dallas fans, and rightly so, as the team had the talent, they were at home and facing a team they "should" be beating.

But they didn't and were horribly outplayed.

Now, as attention turns to the offseason and how the Cowboys can get better, Micah Parsons is leading the charge to become better and hopefully go a couple of more steps further next year.

It was a sour way to end the season for the Cowboys and now they must stew of their performance all throughout the offseason.

