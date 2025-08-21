  • home icon
  • Micah Parsons claps back at Trevon Diggs for punching his private area in Cowboys practice as video goes viral 

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Aug 21, 2025 19:06 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Micah Parsons has again been involved in a viral video. On Wednesday night, a video of Trevon Diggs playfully "punching" Parsons below the belt was shared on social media. Parsons then used it to clap back at Diggs for the incident.

"Im glad someone caught him!!" he captioned in his retweet.
Parsons and Diggs are two cornerstones of the Cowboys' defense. The pair combined for 85 tackles, with Parsons making an impressive 12 sacks on opposing quarterbacks in the 2024-25 season.

However, the offseason has not been great for either player.

Parsons has been involved in a well-documented contract dispute with the Cowboys this summer. Despite recent developments, his tenure with the Cowboys still has not been resolved.

This punching incident occurred during the Cowboys' last padded practice at the AT&T Stadium before their preseason clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Parsons attended that session, as well as the one on Tuesday night.

This suggests that the holdout over contract negotiations may be coming to a close, and there may even be a chance that the Cowboys will have Micah Parsons available when they open the season against defending Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

As for Diggs, he has spent most of the offseason out with an injury. His timeline for a comeback is currently not known, but Diggs today said in a YouTube video that he intends to return for week two or three at the earliest.

Dallas fans will have to wait and see how soon both will be available to suit up for the Cowboys' sidelines.

Cowboys coach Brian Scottenheimer on when Micah Parsons might return

While some think that Parsons' return may take time, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is positive that he will be available for the season opener.

"I think at the end of the day, we feel like Micah's going to be out there when we line up against Philadelphia here in 15 days or whatever it is."

The coach went on to say that Parsons' availability will affect game planning for the Eagles. Parsons is a force to be reckoned with, especially for opposing quarterbacks. Not playing him against the Jalen Hurts-powered offense is not a sight Cowboys fans are excited to see.

