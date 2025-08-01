  • home icon
  Micah Parsons confirms Cowboys exit in cryptic post amid stalled contract talks with Jerry Jones

Micah Parsons confirms Cowboys exit in cryptic post amid stalled contract talks with Jerry Jones

By Arnold
Published Aug 01, 2025 10:33 GMT
Micah Parsons confirms Cowboys exit in cryptic post amid stalled contract talks with Jerry Jones (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Micah Parsons confirms Cowboys exit in cryptic post amid stalled contract talks with Jerry Jones (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Micah Parsons appeared to hint that he might leave the Dallas Cowboys via a cryptic tweet on Friday, only days after negotiations on a contract extension reportedly slowed down.

The linebacker quoted a tweet from Cowboys content creator "J Tuck," which included a photo of Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs laughing it up in training camp practice.

"Im prepared to burn this app down ....," Tuck tweeted.

However, when Parsons caught wind of the tweet, he tweeted a GIF of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence from a scene in the Bad Boys movie with a caption that read:

"One last time."
Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Cowboys and is set to make $24 million on the fifth-year option in the 2025 season.

He was often in talks with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about his desired contract extension this offseason. The negotiations have been dragged out for several months, and we're now into training camp but with no update.

According to reports, Parsons is looking for a deal in the region of making around $40 million annually. Fans and analysts have had mixed reactions to the negotiations between the two parties. Some believe that Parsons isn't worthy of a mega contract, while others feel that the Cowboys should splash the cash to keep him for the long haul.

Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL since joining the Cowboys

NFL: Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has been among the best defensive players in the league ever since.

Parsons hit the ground running in the pro league and was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has also earned Pro Bowl honors in all four years with the Cowboys.

In four seasons, Parsons has posted 256 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Edited by Bhargav
