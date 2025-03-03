Micah Parsons contract extension: Projecting numbers for Cowboys star’s new deal

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher/linebacker Micah Parsons will be playing this season in the final year of his rookie deal. He is set to make $24 million this season with the player option.

Ad

With Parsons due for a new contract extension, the team has started ongoing negotiations that will make the linebacker one of if not the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

On Sunday, Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cowboys have held general conversations with the agent for Micah Parsons, about a contract extension, 2 people with knowledge of the discussions tells @dmn_cowboys."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

What could a potential Micah Parsons extension look like? First, let's explore what he's done in the NFL so far.

Parsons won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2021 season, recording 13.0 sacks, 20 tackles for a loss and 84 total tackles. He was also named a Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro.

Parsons would record at least 10+ sacks in the next three seasons, even this past season, despite missing four games. In his four years in the NFL, Parsons has 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for a loss, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and nine pass deflections. He's made the Pro Bowl all four years in his career and three All-Pro selections.

Ad

Projection: Parsons signs a five-year, $200 million extension.

Why Micah Parsons might become the highest-paid defensive player when he signs his contract

Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

The next man up on defense to get a big contract extension is Micah Parsons.

Ad

Before the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers gave edge rusher Nick Bosa a five-year, $170 million contract extension, including $122.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. That was two offseasons ago, and the salary cap has increased by $55 million.

With Parsons being one of the most productive edge rushers in the NFL and showing his consistency, it's his time to receive a large contract, and with the salary cap's big increase over the last two seasons, his contract extension should easily surpass Bosa's.

Ad

Just like with quarterback extensions these days, premiere edge rushers seem to rest their market once a new top edge rusher gets a contract extension, often surpassing the most recent guy to rest the market.

What do you think Micah Parsons' contract extension will look like?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.