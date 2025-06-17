Micah Parsons is currently entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Like many superstar players of his status in this type of situation, he reportedly wants an extension prior to the start of the season.

Parsons is widely accepted as one of the best edge players in the entire NFL and has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons so far. This is likely to result in him eventually earning a massive contract extension, according to Adam Schefter. The NFL insider explained what he expects from the potential deal during a recent appearance on Unsportsmanlike Radio for ESPN.

Schefter stated:

"Micah Parsons, I expect to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. That's the deal that I expect to trump the other deals. Hendrickson and Watt, I think they'll be in the Crosby-Garrett range, somewhere in there, I don't have an exact number. I can't give you an exact number, but I can say, I believe with great confidence that Micah Parsons will become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history."

Myles Garrett recently signed a new contract with the Cleveland Browns worth $40 million in AAV. This makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, but Schefter believes that number will be surpassed by Parsons whenever he signs his eventual extension.

Schefter explained why:

"If you go back and look at some of the numbers, like his numbers are outstanding, and he's younger than all of them. I just think it's going to come in where he gets a huge deal that's going to trump the others."

TJ Watt and Trey Hendrickson are also seeking new contracts during the 2025 NFL offseason, but Schefter believes that Parsons will get a bigger deal than any of them. The Cowboys have already made Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb among the highest-paid players in their positions, so if they want to keep Parsons, they will likely need to do so again.

Myles Garrett supports Micah Parsons' massive contract extension

Micah Parsons

Myles Garrett is currently the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, but he recently supported Micah Parsons' pursuit of a potentially record-breaking contract. He did so in an interview with Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.

Garrett stated:

"I think he deserves whatever he's earned. I mean, the guy is special ... He should get every penny he's owed."

Garrett went on to explain that he has trained with Parsons before and was extremely impressed by his skillset and mindset. It will be interesting to see if Jerry Jones can lock in Parsons to the new deal that he apparently deserves before training camps officially open up in July.

