Micah Parsons defends Jerry Jones in $22,000,000 message as Cowboys face backlash after Commanders' Deebo Samuels trade

After weeks of speculation, the Washington Commanders finally pulled the trigger on a trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, putting the rest of the NFC on notice.

Samuel has one year remaining on his contract and will count $17.5 million on Washington's salary cap after the franchise sent a fifth-round pick San Francisco's way to get the deal over the line.

As it so happens, the Dallas Cowboys caught some strays after the Deebo Samuel trade, with several analysts noting that the Commanders gave up a fifth-rounder for a player of Samuel's caliber while the Cowboys themselves gave up a fourth-round pick in a mid-season trade for Jonathan Mingo.

Those stray shots at the franchise caught Micah Parsons' attention, who tweeted a rebuttal.

"Washington picked up almost 22 million on Deebo's contract this year! This legit doesn't correlate at all!," Parsons wrote.

While Parsons was in the ballpark of how much the trade will cost the Commanders in 2025, Samuel's contract is for $17.55 million this year. The Commanders can now choose to extend his deal once the move is finalized.

The Niners, in turn, will take on $31 million in dead cap and lose $15.1 million in cap space, per Spotrac figures, a figure that won't come into play until after the league year starts on March 12.

Over the last four years with the Niners, Samuel caught 244 passes for 3,599 yards and 18 touchdowns as a receiver who lined up all over the field.

Where Deebo Samuel fits with the Washington Commanders

Samuel will have some familiarity once he moves to Washington. Commanders GM Adam Peters was the assistant GM when the Niners drafted Samuel in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn also has a history with Samuel, having served as the Niners' assistant head coach for one year in 2022.

With the trade, the Commanders have sent a clear signal that they are aiming to make the most of Jayden Daniels being on a rookie contract.

The franchise went all the way to the NFC Championship Game in Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn's first year with the franchise but didn't come anywhere close to beating the Philadelphia Eagles.

