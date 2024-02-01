Micah Parsons delivers strong response after Commanders’ Jahan Dotson recruits Cowboys star to Washington

The Washington Commanders have hired Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, and Micah Parsons gave a strong response to Jahan Dotson trying to recruit him.

Parsons, who has never been quiet about his admiration for Quinn during his time in Dallas, jokingly said before the playoffs that he might go with Quinn if he were to get a job elsewhere.

Well, now that Quinn has landed in Dallas' backyard in the NFC East, Commanders receiver Dotson brought this quote to Parsons' attention, saying:

"We welcome you with open arms brotha."

However, Parsons had a rather subtle but strong response to Dotson's attempts at trying to get him to the Commanders. He posted a photo of him sacking Washington quarterback Sam Howell, captioning the post with a lion:

"🦁"

Parsons made his feelings quite clear.

So we can take that as a thanks but no thanks from Parsons as he clearly wants to remain in Dallas.

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys NFC East schedule now an interesting one

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

The NFC East next season is going to have a "Cowboys" feel to it. Former Dallas quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been hired as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator.

Quinn has been named head coach of the Commanders and could take one or more assistants from the Cowboys with him. Al Harris and Joe Whitt Jr. are two that are rumored to be in play.

So Micah Parsons is going to see a few friendly faces throughout the season. It's going to be odd for Cowboys fans to see Moore calling plays in Philadelphia and Quinn being the leading man in Washington.

It has been an offseason of change, and the NFC East will have a distinct Cowboys flavor to it next season.