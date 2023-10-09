Heading into Week 5 of the 20223 NFL regular season, one of the most anticipated matchups was the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers proved to be a true contender after hammering the Cowboys, 42-10.

Following their disappointing loss to the 49ers, their biggest fan and sports host, Skip Bayless, went on a rant on "Undisputed," and called out Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. Prescott finished the night 14/24 for 153 yards, one touchdown, and two picks. On defense, Parsons recorded four tackles.

Here's what Bayless said:

"They played, virtually the best game they could play. I don’t think we can play any worse than we did. Overall, I don't think they can play much better than they played last night. The Dallas Cowboys are still a good football team. The 49ers just might be a great, as in all time great football team. You have to give them a shot.

"He (Prescott) doesn't look comfortable against San Francisco at all. This is three straight losses. Obviously, the previous two in the playoffs. He is a deer in headlights. I know what he's not. I'm done done done with Dak Prescott. You have to just work around him and overcome him.

"He (Parsons) was nowhere to be found. He had a couple of little flashes. It was devastating to me. It was horrifying. It was pure 1,000 deep, tear-your-guts-out anguish to me that Micah Parsons didn't remotely take the game over. My biggest problem is, my pass rush didn't put any heat on a Brock Purdy who just keeps sitting back like he's playing soft."

Dak Prescott described the loss to 49ers as the most humbling game he's played with the Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott during Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Following the Dallas Cowboys' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott answered questions from reporters. He described the defeat:

“Didn’t see it comin. Put everything into this, and got punched in the mouth. It was humbling a couple weeks ago against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.”

The team fell to 3-2 with the loss. They suffered a surprising defeat to the Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago, 28-16, which Prescott also described as humbling.

As the dust settles on a very disappointing Week 5 display, Dallas will need to bounce back quickly to change the narrative.