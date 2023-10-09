NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons' display in Cowboys vs 49ers making Skip Bayless 'tear his guts out': "It was horrifying"

Micah Parsons' display in Cowboys vs 49ers making Skip Bayless 'tear his guts out': "It was horrifying"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Oct 09, 2023 16:18 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals
Micah Parsons during Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

Heading into Week 5 of the 20223 NFL regular season, one of the most anticipated matchups was the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers proved to be a true contender after hammering the Cowboys, 42-10.

Following their disappointing loss to the 49ers, their biggest fan and sports host, Skip Bayless, went on a rant on "Undisputed," and called out Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. Prescott finished the night 14/24 for 153 yards, one touchdown, and two picks. On defense, Parsons recorded four tackles.

Here's what Bayless said:

"They played, virtually the best game they could play. I don’t think we can play any worse than we did. Overall, I don't think they can play much better than they played last night. The Dallas Cowboys are still a good football team. The 49ers just might be a great, as in all time great football team. You have to give them a shot.
"He (Prescott) doesn't look comfortable against San Francisco at all. This is three straight losses. Obviously, the previous two in the playoffs. He is a deer in headlights. I know what he's not. I'm done done done with Dak Prescott. You have to just work around him and overcome him.
"He (Parsons) was nowhere to be found. He had a couple of little flashes. It was devastating to me. It was horrifying. It was pure 1,000 deep, tear-your-guts-out anguish to me that Micah Parsons didn't remotely take the game over. My biggest problem is, my pass rush didn't put any heat on a Brock Purdy who just keeps sitting back like he's playing soft."
youtube-cover

Dak Prescott described the loss to 49ers as the most humbling game he's played with the Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott during Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Dak Prescott during Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Following the Dallas Cowboys' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott answered questions from reporters. He described the defeat:

“Didn’t see it comin. Put everything into this, and got punched in the mouth. It was humbling a couple weeks ago against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.”

The team fell to 3-2 with the loss. They suffered a surprising defeat to the Arizona Cardinals a few weeks ago, 28-16, which Prescott also described as humbling.

As the dust settles on a very disappointing Week 5 display, Dallas will need to bounce back quickly to change the narrative.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...