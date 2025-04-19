Micah Parsons doubles down on podcast dreams after Shannon Sharpe's expected $100,000,000+ deal

Dallas Cowboys star defensive player Micah Parsons has fired back at Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Sharpe.

In a social media post released to X on Friday, Parsons reposted a photo by the popular sports media company 'Legion Hoops'. The original post outlined how Shannon Sharpe was closing in on a new media deal worth around $100 million.

"Shannon Sharpe is expected to sign a $100M+ media deal, after his contract with The Volume expired, per @FOS 🔥🔥🔥."

In response, Parsons made clear his frustration regarding how Sharpe has been criticizing his interest in podcasting in recent months.

"'Stop the podcast Micah' yea Ite.." Parsons fired back.

This offseason, Parsons has been at the forefront of both intense contract negotiations with the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, as well as frustration from various media members and former players.

When star defensive player DeMarcus Lawrence left the franchise in favor of the Seattle Seahawks, Parsons and Lawrence engaged in a social media battle where the latter indicated that Parsons' focus on social media was taking away from his skills and winning on the football field.

"Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.😈" Lawrence wrote.

What will Micah Parsons next contract look like?

When he signs his new contract in the coming days, weeks, or months, Parsons is widely expected to be become the highest paid non-QB in the National Football League.

Parsons has been one of the top players in the NFL since entering the league. In 2024, he had 43 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 13 games for the Cowboys.

According to the popular sports contract and financial company 'Spotrac', Parsons next deal is anticipated to be around a four year contract worth $145,190,500. Should he receive that contract, Parsons would not become the highest paid non-QB in the league.

However, he would be in the same financial category as Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa, Houston Texans Danielle Hunter, and Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby.

